Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

April 08, 2025 — 06:01 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.3% and 6.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 7.15% year-to-date. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.45% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc is up 10.47% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.66% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.24% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 23.32% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+0.7%
Utilities+0.5%
Industrial+0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Services-0.2%
Energy-1.0%
Healthcare-1.2%
Consumer Products-1.3%
Materials-1.9%

