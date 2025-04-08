Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.3% and 6.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 7.15% year-to-date. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.45% year-to-date, and UnitedHealth Group Inc is up 10.47% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.66% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.24% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 23.32% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Consumer Products
|-1.3%
|Materials
|-1.9%
