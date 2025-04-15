Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 1.36% year-to-date. Bank of America Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.40% year-to-date, and Citigroup Inc, is down 6.17% year-to-date. Combined, BAC and C make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) and Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 13.37% on a year-to-date basis. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.09% year-to-date, and Palantir Technologies Inc is up 28.31% year-to-date. Combined, CRWD and PLTR make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-1.2%
|Healthcare
|-1.4%
