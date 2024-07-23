Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within that group, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 15.93% year-to-date. Brown & Brown Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.43% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc is up 30.99% year-to-date. Combined, BRO and CFG make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) and MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 11.41% on a year-to-date basis. Pentair PLC, meanwhile, is up 20.63% year-to-date, and MSCI Inc, is down 3.18% year-to-date. PNR makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.1%
