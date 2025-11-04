Markets
APO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Healthcare

November 04, 2025 — 02:31 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 9.49% year-to-date. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 19.43% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 15.36% year-to-date. Combined, APO and TRV make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.42% on a year-to-date basis. Henry Schein Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.29% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 1.35% year-to-date. Combined, HSIC and WAT make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+0.2%
Healthcare+0.1%
Utilities-0.0%
Services-0.3%
Materials-0.6%
Consumer Products-0.8%
Industrial-0.9%
Energy-1.1%
Technology & Communications-2.3%

