Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 9.49% year-to-date. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 19.43% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 15.36% year-to-date. Combined, APO and TRV make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.42% on a year-to-date basis. Henry Schein Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.29% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 1.35% year-to-date. Combined, HSIC and WAT make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.3%
