Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 15.73% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 130.16% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 12.57% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and EOG make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 30.69% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.22% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 27.57% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and AES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
PQUE Options Chain
AYTU Insider Buying
CZFS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.