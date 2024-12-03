Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 15.73% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 130.16% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 12.57% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and EOG make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 30.69% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.22% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 27.57% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and AES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.5%

