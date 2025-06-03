Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 1.43% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.93% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 11.83% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.60% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.65% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 12.77% year-to-date. Combined, ON and MCHP make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.4% Industrial +1.0% Materials +1.0% Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.1%

