Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 1.43% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.93% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 11.83% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.60% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.65% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 12.77% year-to-date. Combined, ON and MCHP make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
