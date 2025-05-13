Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.2%. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 1.31% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 10.97% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 18.04% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and APA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 18.8% and 15.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and up 0.15% on a year-to-date basis. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.27% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 26.44% year-to-date. Combined, FSLR and SMCI make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.2% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.3% Healthcare -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ELV Videos

 Institutional Holders of FLYE

 GDOT Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.