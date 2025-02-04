Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.9% and 4.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 4.88% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 12.68% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 1.80% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and APA make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 22.3% and 8.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 0.89% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.37% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc, is down 4.30% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and SMCI make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.7% Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.6% Materials +0.2% Financial -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Utilities -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9%

