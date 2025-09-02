Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 7.23% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.24% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 14.91% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.8% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.21% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.07% year-to-date, and Ross Stores Inc is up 0.45% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and ROST make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.1% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -1.2% Materials -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.3% Industrial -1.3%

