Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.90% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 13.77% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 3.15% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and COP make up approximately 11.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.01% on a year-to-date basis. DuPont, meanwhile, is up 7.85% year-to-date, and Ecolab Inc is up 11.88% year-to-date. Combined, DD and ECL make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
