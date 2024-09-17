News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

September 17, 2024

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.24% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 17.55% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 27.77% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.36% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.23% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 14.56% year-to-date. STLD makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.4%
Materials+0.6%
Industrial+0.5%
Services+0.4%
Financial+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.1%
Utilities-0.1%
Healthcare-0.6%

