Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.24% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 17.55% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 27.77% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.36% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.23% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 14.56% year-to-date. STLD makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
