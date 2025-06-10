Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.7%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 0.36% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.23% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 5.70% year-to-date. Combined, APA and SLB make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 0.86% on a year-to-date basis. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 4.30% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc, is down 18.66% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and IQV make up approximately 13.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.7% Healthcare +1.0% Materials +0.9% Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Financial +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Healthcare Dividend Stock List

 PLTM Average Annual Return

 MLPX Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.