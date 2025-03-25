Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.45% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.91% year-to-date, and Trane Technologies plc, is down 1.96% year-to-date. OXY makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.38% on a year-to-date basis. Standard and Poors Global Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.07% year-to-date, and Invesco Ltd, is down 6.86% year-to-date. Combined, SPGI and IVZ make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Utilities
|-1.3%
