News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

March 25, 2025 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.45% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.91% year-to-date, and Trane Technologies plc, is down 1.96% year-to-date. OXY makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.38% on a year-to-date basis. Standard and Poors Global Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.07% year-to-date, and Invesco Ltd, is down 6.86% year-to-date. Combined, SPGI and IVZ make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.2%
Financial0.0%
Services-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Healthcare-1.0%
Utilities-1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Low Priced Dividend Stocks
 FGMC market cap history
 PRU YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Low Priced Dividend Stocks-> FGMC market cap history-> PRU YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
TT
XLE
SPGI
IVZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.