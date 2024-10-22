Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 10.49% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 92.38% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 27.45% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and APA make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 26.72% on a year-to-date basis. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.69% year-to-date, and Truist Financial Corp is up 21.56% year-to-date. Combined, C and TFC make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.3% Financial -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Utilities -0.4% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Materials -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Alphabetical List of All Hedge Funds

 FNA Options Chain

 ORTX YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.