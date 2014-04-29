In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Lincoln Educational Services ( LINC ), up about 7.7% and shares of Education Management ( EDMC ) up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Stone Energy ( SGY ), trading higher by about 9.7% and Gastar Exploration ( GST ), trading up by about 7.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.