Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 3.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 13.44% year-to-date. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is down 5.20% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 12.45% year-to-date. Combined, TAP and CHD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 22.59% on a year-to-date basis. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 29.86% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 2.86% year-to-date. Combined, SO and XEL make up approximately 11.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.2% Financial -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Services -1.0% Industrial -1.7% Materials -2.2% Energy -2.5% Technology & Communications -2.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Diagnostics Dividend Stocks

 CWD Average Annual Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MANT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.