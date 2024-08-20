News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

August 20, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 10.00% year-to-date. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 8.72% year-to-date, and Procter & Gamble Company is up 18.10% year-to-date. Combined, CLX and PG make up approximately 17.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 19.68% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.10% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 3.38% year-to-date. Combined, FE and PCG make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products-0.2%
Utilities-0.3%
Services-0.4%
Technology & Communications-0.4%
Healthcare-0.5%
Financial-0.5%
Industrial-0.5%
Materials-0.6%
Energy-2.2%

