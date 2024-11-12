Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 8.90% year-to-date. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.98% year-to-date, and Honeywell International Inc is up 12.20% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 24.95% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.47% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is up 32.60% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and CMG make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.4% Energy -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Utilities -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Materials -1.8%

