Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 9.25% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.09% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 11.92% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 9.91% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 8.78% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 10.75% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and SLB make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.2% Energy +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Financial -0.5% Healthcare -1.0%

