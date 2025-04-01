Markets
TSLA

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Energy

April 01, 2025 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 9.25% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.09% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 11.92% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 9.91% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 8.78% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 10.75% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and SLB make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.2%
Energy+0.1%
Utilities-0.0%
Services-0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Financial-0.5%
Healthcare-1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter
 OCGN Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of VCF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter-> OCGN Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of VCF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
TPR
IYK
BKR
SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.