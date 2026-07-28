In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Philip Morris International, up about 5.4% and shares of Altria Group up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Mativ, trading higher by about 5.2% and Clearwater Paper, trading up by about 5.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Paper & Forest Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.