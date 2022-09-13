In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Consolidated Water, up about 10.1% and shares of York Water up about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading higher by about 5.2% and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, trading up by about 2.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Shipping Stocks

