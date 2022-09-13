Markets
CWCO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Consolidated Water, up about 10.1% and shares of York Water up about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading higher by about 5.2% and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, trading up by about 2.2% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWCOYORWEGLEZIM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular