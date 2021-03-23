Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Gas Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of American Water Works, up about 2% and shares of Essential Utilities up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Montauk Renewables, trading up by about 4.7% and Northwest Natural Holding, trading up by about 4% on Tuesday.

