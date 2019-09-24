Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Consolidated Water, up about 4.2% and shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Sunnova Energy International, trading up by about 6.5% and MGE Energy, trading higher by about 4.3% on Tuesday.

