Markets
CWCO

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Consolidated Water, up about 4.2% and shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Sunnova Energy International, trading up by about 6.5% and MGE Energy, trading higher by about 4.3% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWCO AQN NOVA MGEE

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular