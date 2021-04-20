Tuesday Sector Leaders: Waste Management, Water Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Sharps Compliance, up about 9.4% and shares of Republic Services up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado, trading higher by about 2.6% and American Water Works, trading up by about 1.9% on Tuesday.

