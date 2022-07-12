Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Waste Management, Auto Parts

In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 17.3%. Leading the group were shares of Sharps Compliance, up about 193.9% and shares of ABM Industries up about 1.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto parts shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Canoo, trading higher by about 77.6% and Adient, trading higher by about 7.4% on Tuesday.

SMED ABM GOEV ADNT

