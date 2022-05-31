In trading on Tuesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Mullen Automotive, up about 33.5% and shares of Lightning Emotors up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Permianville Royalty Trust, trading up by about 6.8% and Voc Energy Trust, trading higher by about 5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.