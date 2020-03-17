Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 11.0%. Within the sector, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 18.1% and 18.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 12.2% on the day, and down 11.25% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.03% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc , is down 1.09% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and D make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 5.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.8% and 12.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 6.0% in midday trading, and down 16.06% on a year-to-date basis. Skyworks Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.72% year-to-date, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., is down 21.64% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and MXIM make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +11.0% Technology & Communications +5.8% Materials +5.2% Financial +4.9% Consumer Products +4.2% Healthcare +3.4% Industrial +2.2% Services +0.6% Energy -3.6%

