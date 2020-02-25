Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 1.7%. Within the sector, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a loss of 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 5.95% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.39% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 11.00% year-to-date. Combined, ED and ES make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 2.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and up 1.42% on a year-to-date basis. HP Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.82% year-to-date, and Xerox Holdings Corp, is down 1.95% year-to-date. Combined, HPQ and XRX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.7% Technology & Communications -2.4% Consumer Products -2.7% Services -2.9% Financial -3.1% Healthcare -3.2% Industrial -3.3% Materials -3.5% Energy -4.7%

