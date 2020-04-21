Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 2.0%. Within that group, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two of the day's stand-outs, with AEE showing a gain of 0.5% and NI down 0.3%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 11.04% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.54% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. , is down 8.03% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and NI make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 2.1%. Among large Services stocks, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 15.30% on a year-to-date basis. Kroger Co , meanwhile, is up 12.59% year-to-date, and Darden Restaurants, Inc., is down 41.55% year-to-date. Combined, KR and DRI make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -2.0% Services -2.1% Materials -2.2% Consumer Products -2.3% Industrial -2.3% Healthcare -2.8% Technology & Communications -2.8% Energy -2.8% Financial -3.2%

