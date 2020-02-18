Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 9.78% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.24% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 12.40% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and XEL make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.03% on a year-to-date basis. Advance Auto Parts Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.73% year-to-date, and Kroger Co is up 3.05% year-to-date. Combined, AAP and KR make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.5% Financial -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -1.2% Healthcare -1.3% Energy -1.3%

