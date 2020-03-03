Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 1.2%. Within the sector, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 0.79% year-to-date. Southern Company , meanwhile, is up 1.71% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 7.29% year-to-date. Combined, SO and AWK make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 11.85% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.28% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co , is down 10.87% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and VMC make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.2% Materials -2.2% Consumer Products -2.7% Services -2.9% Industrial -3.0% Financial -3.2% Technology & Communications -3.6% Healthcare -4.1% Energy -4.1%

