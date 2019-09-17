Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 21.53% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 27.87% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 27.18% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and LNT make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 17.31% on a year-to-date basis. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is up 63.01% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp is up 20.78% year-to-date. Combined, BLL and SEE make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Materials +0.3%
Healthcare +0.1%
Financial +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Energy -2.4%

