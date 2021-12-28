Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 15.77% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.06% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 9.44% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and AEP make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 26.43% on a year-to-date basis. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.24% year-to-date, and Dow Inc is up 7.41% year-to-date. Combined, BLL and DOW make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Financial +0.2% Energy +0.1% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.7%

