Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.49% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.42% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 1.38% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and ES make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 24.34% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is up 43.34% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 4.99% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and FMC make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Materials -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Financial -0.6% Energy -0.7%

