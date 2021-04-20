Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.4%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 8.86% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.51% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 10.65% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and AEE make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.04% on a year-to-date basis. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, is up 6.75% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 0.68% year-to-date. Combined, JNJ and EW make up approximately 11.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.4% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.2% Services -1.6% Materials -1.6% Energy -3.2%

