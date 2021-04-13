Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Markets
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 5.35% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.42% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 2.89% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 19.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.67% on a year-to-date basis. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.38% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc, is down 3.07% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and ISRG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.9%
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Services -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Financial -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.6%

