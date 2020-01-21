Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 4.24% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.98% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 8.21% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and AWK make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 2.83% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.48% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc is up 9.61% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and BAX make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.7%
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Services -0.8%
Industrial -1.1%
Materials -1.2%
Energy -1.7%

