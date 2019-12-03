Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 21.54% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.55% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 47.68% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and SO make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: CELG) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 15.33% on a year-to-date basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., meanwhile, is up 68.89% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 40.78% year-to-date. Combined, CELG and DVA make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare -0.3%
Financial -0.9%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Industrial -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Services -1.2%
Materials -1.2%
Energy -1.7%

