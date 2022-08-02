Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 5.34% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 3.02% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 1.06% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 5.91% on a year-to-date basis. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.81% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 34.30% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and DXCM make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.2% Energy +0.2% Services +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.