Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 0.10% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.05% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 3.86% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and FE make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 5.86% on a year-to-date basis. 3M Co, meanwhile, is down 18.18% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 11.14% year-to-date. BIIB makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Materials -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.8% Financial -0.9% Energy -0.9% Services -2.3%

