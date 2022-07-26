Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 0.10% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.05% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 3.86% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and FE make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 5.86% on a year-to-date basis. 3M Co, meanwhile, is down 18.18% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 11.14% year-to-date. BIIB makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-0.9%
|Services
|-2.3%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.