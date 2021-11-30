Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 1.1%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, with AWK showing a gain of 0.1% and NEE down 0.2%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 9.29% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.63% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 16.64% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 21.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 16.67% on a year-to-date basis. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.69% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is up 31.03% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and BIO make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.1% Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.6% Financial -1.7% Consumer Products -1.8% Industrial -1.8% Services -2.0% Materials -2.4% Energy -2.4%

