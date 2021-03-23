Markets
NEE

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.44% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 0.53% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and CMS make up approximately 18.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 13.89% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp , meanwhile, is up 2.76% year-to-date, and Digital Realty Trust Inc is up 0.80% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.1%
Financial -0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.7%
Healthcare -0.9%
Services -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%
Consumer Products -1.4%
Energy -1.5%
Materials -1.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEE CMS XLU AMT DLR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular