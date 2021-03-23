Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.44% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 0.53% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and CMS make up approximately 18.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 13.89% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp , meanwhile, is up 2.76% year-to-date, and Digital Realty Trust Inc is up 0.80% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Financial -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Services -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Consumer Products -1.4% Energy -1.5% Materials -1.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.