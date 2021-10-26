Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 10.04% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.89% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 12.55% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NEE make up approximately 19.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 60.69% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 27.46% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 170.49% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and DVN make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Energy +0.7% Materials +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.3% Healthcare 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Services -0.4% Industrial -0.4%

