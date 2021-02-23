Markets
NRG

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 3.22% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.04% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 4.00% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and DTE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 27.68% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 65.89% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 51.10% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HFC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.2%
Energy +1.2%
Financial +0.5%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.3%
Services -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRG DTE XLU MRO HFC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest