Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 3.22% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.04% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 4.00% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and DTE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 27.68% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 65.89% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 51.10% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HFC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Energy +1.2% Financial +0.5% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Services -0.4% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.3%

