Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.6%. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 4.80% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 7.42% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy, is down 8.59% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and SRE make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 16.62% on a year-to-date basis. General Motors Co, meanwhile, is up 12.95% year-to-date, and LKQ Corp is up 3.89% year-to-date. GM makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.6% Consumer Products +1.5% Materials +1.1% Services +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.7% Energy +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications -1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.