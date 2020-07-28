Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.7%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 4.78% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 24.92% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 5.29% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and DUK make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.74% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, meanwhile, is down 60.53% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 12.86% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.7% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.7% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Energy -1.2% Materials -1.3%

