Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 24.96% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 39.32% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 30.99% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and LNT make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 18.24% on a year-to-date basis. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.43% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. is up 24.41% year-to-date. Combined, HBI and CL make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.6% Services -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Materials -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Energy -2.6%

