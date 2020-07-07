Tuesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Precious Metals

In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Arcbest, up about 9.3% and shares of Marten Transport up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Western Copper and Gold, trading up by about 9.6% and Galiano Gold, trading higher by about 5.3% on Tuesday.

