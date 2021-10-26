Tuesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Daseke, up about 2.6% and shares of Yellow up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Reeds, trading up by about 2.9% and The Duckhorn Portfolio, trading higher by about 2.8% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.