Tuesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Frontline, up about 20.6% and shares of Nordic American Tankers up about 19.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Navios Maritime Acquisition, trading higher by about 15.5% and Euronav, trading up by about 9% on Tuesday.

